Comm-Unity Networking Systems Releases SMTPit Pro 5.1

Comm-Unity Networking Systems (http://www.smtpitpro.com/)has released SMTPit Pro 5.1, an update of its FileMaker Pro plug-in. This version has several bug fixes for working with the plug-in under FileMaker 15 and FileMaker Server, as well as some new and updated file functions.

SMTPit Pro provides an array of email options. You can send simple text-based messages or you can send complex HTML messages. You can send a single message or an entire mail out. The Server Edition of SMTPit Pro allows you to install the plug-in in FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced to use with Scheduled Scripts, Instant/Custom Web Publishing, and WebDirect.

You can download a full-working demo of the plug-in to test it out before purchasing. If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime from Jan. 23, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime between Jan. 23, 2015,, and Jan. 22, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime before Jan. 23, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

SMTPit Pro prices range from a 1-User License for $65 to a World License for $1095 (which includes a free Server License). A Server License of SMTPit Pro for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A Developer's License of SMTPit Pro is $1,295.