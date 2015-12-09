Apple posts macOS Sierra 10.12.3

Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.3. It’s free for everyone running macOS Sierra. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.

According to Apple, macOS Sierra 10.12.3:

The macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

° Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

° Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

° Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

° Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

° Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras.