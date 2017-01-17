CS Odessa introduces ConceptDraw Office 4

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced ConceptDraw OFFICE 4, the next generation of the company's business productivity suite for macOS (10.10 and higher) and Windows. It consists of ConceptDraw PRO 11, ConceptDraw MINDMAP 9, and ConceptDraw PROJECT 8.

The newest iteration provides various enhancements and improvements. ConceptDraw PRO 11 ($199), ConceptDraw MINDMAP 9 ($199), and ConceptDraw PROJECT 8 ($299) are available individually or as a bundle in ConceptDraw OFFICE 4 ($499).