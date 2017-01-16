Synology releases Surveillance Station 8.0

Synology (www.synology.com) has released Surveillance Station 8.0, an update of the smart surveillance system for macOS and Windows. It offers flexible deployment and a smoother live view experience, according to Jonathan Wang, product manager at Synology.

He adds that Surveillance Station 8.0 includes the following new features:

° Surveillance Station Client: in addition to checking live views and managing channels within browsers, users can now install Surveillance Station Client to enjoy improved performance and efficiency, and be free from browser limitations.

° Multiple streaming: the update supports automatic and manual resolution adjustment based on the size of the monitoring window or event, saves bandwidth consumption1 when prospecting multiple channels. You can choose to automatically switch to higher resolution recording only when important events occur, maximizing storage utilization1 during continuous recording.

° Advanced action rule: more advanced action rules and events are supported to further automate the surveillance system. By flexibly utilizing the logical operators and multiple events, actions can be triggered when one or all of the pre-defined criteria is met.

° Automatic failover: users can enable flexible failover on CMS to enjoy an intact surveillance structure with minimized downtime, more flexible server requirements, and lower threshold on cost and management.

° New codecs: the update supports the new H.265 codec, enabling more supported cameras for users to choose from while reducing bandwidth consumption up to 25%2, providing faster streaming experience during both live view and recording. Optimized H.264+ by Hikvision and Smart Stream by Vivotek and ZAVIO are also supported.

° VS360HD firmware upgrade: the upgrade allows users to connect VS360HD to the NAS, and manage almost every feature of Surveillance Station on VS360HD. QuickConnect ID and HTTPS connections are also supported to let users access Surveillance Station from anywhere in the world.

Surveillance Station 8.0 can be found through DiskStation Manager's Package Center on all Synology DiskStation and RackStation running DSM 6.0 and above, as well as on NVR216.