B-Eng introduces SSD Health Check for macOS

B-Eng (http://www.b-eng.ch/) has announced SSD Health Check 1.0, the company's new hard drive utility for macOS. It will alert you when your solid state disk is in a critical state or reaches other critical limits.

SSD Health Check reports data such as operating temperature, unexpected power losses and power cycles, as well as the number of uncorrectable errors and wear level count or parameters such as erase fail count. It requires macOS 10.7 or later.

SSD Health Check 1.0 costs $0.99. It’s available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.