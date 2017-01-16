Red Giant releases sticker packs for iOS users

Red Giant has just released two all-new sticker packs for iOS users: Blockbuster and Holomoji. Designed by Red Giant filmmaker Seth Worley and iOS developer Micah Lanier, the sticker packs leverage the very best of Red Giant motion graphics and visual effects to bring a sense of Hollywood action to iMessage conversations.

Drag and drop from the sticker keyboard to add high-quality visual effects and holographic emojis directly to texts, images, and videos in iMessage conversations. These sticker packs can be downloaded free of charge from the iOS App store.