Package Central for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2017

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.9.12, a compatibility update to its file packaging workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from hot folders. Package Central offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export and more. The new version adds support for InDesign CC 2017 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from the Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7 or higher and works with Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.