Synology announces the Synology Router RT2600ac and VPN Plus

Synology has launched the RT2600ac (http://tinyurl.com/jd4x7cg), a high-speed, security-focused router designed for multiple users. In addition, VPN Plus has been released so users of the Synology router can implement an on-premises VPN solution.

The RT2600ac is powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, and comes equipped with the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 certified radios featuring MU-MIMO support. Together with Smart Connect, RT2600ac can intelligently optimize connection quality and balance devices on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios for maximum wireless speed and range, according to Synology Product Manager Michael R Wang. Dual WAN with 2.0 Gbps combined bandwidth allows users to take advantage of two high speed fiber internet connections for load balancing plus failover, he adds.

The RT2600ac is powered by the Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system. Application Layer QoS (Quality of Service) makes it possible to monitor and control bandwidth consumption according to not only devices, but also individual applications. The RT2600ac is Wi-Fi and DLNA Certified.

Powerful, yet intuitive VPN Solution

The introduction of VPN Plus on Synology RT2600ac and RT1900ac brings SOHO and small businesses a “refreshing virtual office experience,” says Wang. WebVPN gives users clientless access to internal web-based services, which simplifies remote work.

For those who need to connect to a file server or perform remote maintenance, Synology's SSL VPN performance is backed by SSL encryption, as well as simple setup. What’s more, VPN Plus boasts an array of permission and traffic management tools for administrators to visualize and optimize their network.

There’s also support for more protocols, such as SSTP, OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP over IPSec. VPN Plus offers one free concurrent account with access to WebVPN, Synology SSL VPN, and SSTP. To allow more concurrent access, license will be available for purchase in the future. Pricing and availability of the RT2600ac haven’t been announced.