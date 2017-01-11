StarTech.com to release new Thunderbolt 3 products

StarTech.com has announced a new line of Thunderbolt 3 products that are compatible and designed for the latest generation of computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports, including the 2016 MacBook Pro.

The company will be releasing Thunderbolt 3 docking stations with power delivery, a series of display adapters and other products. The docks will take advantage of the advanced performance capabilities of the Thunderbolt 3-based MacBook Pro, while providing USB 3.0 and Ethernet por.



The first dock (SKU: TB3DKDPMAW) is a model that provides dual-4K video output and ports for connecting additional devices. An alternate version of the dual-4K dock (SKU: TB3DK2DPPD), offers power delivery for powering and charging a MacBook Pro and Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptops. For the more advanced user and to meet the demands of future laptops, an enhanced dock (SKU: TB3DOCK2DPPD) will be available, offering more ports and power for charging.