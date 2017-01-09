Pop3It Pro FileMaker Pro plug-in revved to version 5.1

POP3it Pro 5.1 by CNS Plug-ins, a FileMaker plug-in has been released. This version includes updates for new FileMaker 15 plug-in features, as well as multi-threaded code updates to keep the plug-in running smoothly under FileMaker Server.

Also included are new and updated file functions like reading and writing files, listing files, and removing whole folders including their contents. POP3it Pro is available immediately at http://www.pop3itpro.com/ for both macOS and Windows. You can download a demo.

If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime from Jan. 10, 2016 until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime between Jan. 10, 2015 and Jan. 9, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime before Jan. 10, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, POP3it Pro prices range from a 1-User License for US$65 to a World License for $1095 (which includes a free Server License). A Server License of POP3it Pro for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A Developer's License of POP3it Pro is $1,295.