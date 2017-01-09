EDpCloud is new multi-platform file sync/backup solution

EnduraData (www.enduradata.com) has released a file sync and online backup software for macOS, Windows, Linux, Solaris and AIX platforms. It introduces an enhanced multi-pathing replication solution for faster throughput and to insure data is delivered even when one branch of the network fails, according to Mike Praus, vice president of EnduraData.

EDpCloud will also resend data (if all networks fail) when the connection is re-established. It EDpCloud leverages parallel disk and network I/O to transmit data at a much higher speeds over available connections. A free demo is available for download.