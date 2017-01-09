TextExpander for macOS adds Touch Bar support

SmileOnMyMac (http://www.smileonmymac.com) has updated TextExpander, a macOS utility that lets users define abbreviations for frequently-used text strings and images, to version 6.1.3. The upgrade adds support for the new MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar as well as improving VoiceOver support in the snippet editor.

TextExpander 6.1.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs as little as $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan. Current TextExpander users receive a 50% lifetime discount. TextExpander is $7.96 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers more robust snippet and user management and statistics.