The iPhone turns 10 today

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone’s debut. At the 2007 Macworld Conference & Expo in San Francisco, then-CEO Steve Jobs introduced the world to Apple’s smartphone as three products in one — “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.” In the 10 years since, Apple has sold over a billion iPhones.

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, added: “It is amazing that from the very first iPhone through to today's newest iPhone 7 Plus, it has remained the gold standard by which all other smartphones are judged. For many of us, iPhone has become the most essential device in our lives and we love it. iPhone is how we make voice and FaceTime calls, how we shoot and share Live Photos and 4K videos, how we listen to streaming music, how we use social media, how we play games, how we get directions and find new places, how we pay for things, how we surf the web, do email, manage our contacts and calendars, how we listen to podcasts, watch TV, movies and sports, and how we manage our fitness and health. iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started.”