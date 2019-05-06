SpriTec introduces ZipTite for the Mac

SpriTec Software has introduced ZipTite (http://www.ziptite.pro), a utility app for creating and sharing zip archives on the Mac. Users can create password-protected Zip Archives.

Archives based on the files being archived. Users can choose where Archives should be placed on their Mac and can even share them via email, Air Drop, Dropbox, iCloud, Messages and FTP. It's all done via drag ’n drop. Since ZipTite lives in the Menu Bar, it is available at all times.

A demo is available for download. ZipTite 1.0. Registration is US$4.99 (50% off the regular price) until March 1. Also included with the purchase are free upgrades to all 1.x versions of ZipTite and lifetime technical support.