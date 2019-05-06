TimeTag for macOS revved to version 5.0

Capparsa (http://www.capparsa.com/) has released TimeTag 5.0, an update to the syncing-enabled time tracking solution for macOS. It’s designed for freelancers and achievers.

TimeTag features a simple interface, including the "Big Green Button" to help you start and stop timers with ease. Version 5.0 has a new, smaller design that takes up even less screen real estate.

TimeTag is available to download for free and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. TimeTag Pro is a recurring subscription priced at US$3.99 monthly or $39.99 annually.