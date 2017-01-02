Robo offers an iOS app for use with its 3D printers

Robo (www.robo3d.com) is introducing an iOS app for 3D printing with its new smart Wi-Fi enabled, 3D printers. The app lets you connect and print right from your iPhone or iPad, monitor the progress of every print in real time, manage multiple prints and printers at once, connect to cloud libraries and access thousands of 3D models, make in-app purchases (filaments, accessories, print kits and more) and get access to 24/7 support and helpful tutorials.

From the Robo C2's compact size, to Robo R2's high-performance, both printers feature built-in Wi-Fi, fast print speed, substantial print sizes, large color touch screens, automatic self-leveling print beds, integrated model slicing and filament run-out detection. The US$699.99 Robo C2 is engineered to fit any space with its small footprint, while still delivering a product that can scale nearly any project with the utmost detail and efficiency.

The successor to the Robo R1+PLUS, the $1,299.99 Robo R2 sports a larger print size, heated print bed, on-board camera for remote print monitoring and the ability to print two materials at once with an additional extruder head (which is sold separately).