PDFConverterOCR for macOS revved to version 4

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has updated PDFConverterOCR for macOS to version 4. The app can help batch convert both native and scanned PDF files to a variety of editable formats, such as Word, Pages, Excel, PPT, Text, etc.

This new version 4.0.0 offers improvements in converting native and scanned PDF docs, more accurate OCR recognition, and batch conversion etc. PDF Converter OCR costs US$49.99. A demo is available for download.