Kanex introduces new Apple Watch accessories

Kanex will use CES 2017 (running Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada) to introduce the two newest members to its growing line of GoPower Apple Watch accessories (www.kanex.com/gopowerwatch). The products are the GoPower Watch Stand, a magnetic charging stand, and the GoPower Watch Mini, a portable keychain battery.

Each member of the Kanex GoPower family has integrated into it the same magnetic inductive charging connector used in the Apple Watch. This allows users to leave their other charger at the office, in the car, or packed for traveling.

The GoPower Watch Stand charges and displays both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models. An additional USB port on the back simultaneously charges an iPhone, iPad, or any other device.

The Kanex GoPower Watch Mini charges an Apple Watch on-the-go and completely cord free. This magnetic charging disc starts charging at first contact. With 1,000 mAh of power, its lightweight battery is capable of delivering one full extra charge to the Apple smartwatch.

A LED indicator displays battery level and charge status so the user can make a quick power check before walking out the door. A Micro USB cable is included for recharging. Its compact design fits in a pocket or on a keychain.

The Kanex GoPower Watch Stand will be available February 2017 with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$79.95; the GoPower Watch Mini will be available at the same time with an MSRP of $59.95.