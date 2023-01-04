VidConvert for macOS revved to version 1.7.1

Reggie Ashworth has announced VidConvert 1.7.1 (http://www.reggieashworth.com/vidconvert), an update to his video converter for macOS.

It’s a video converter designed to make converting your videos simple and easy. VidConvert will convert just about any type of video into one of many popular formats. You can create videos for your iPhone or iPad, for your Mac or TV, or formats such as DivX and MPEG. Version 1.7.1 is optimized for macOS Sierra.

VidConvert requires macOS 10.7 or later. It costs $7.99 for a single user license. A demo which creates three-minute samples is available.