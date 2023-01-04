BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel now Supports macOS Sierra

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput XLS 2.3.8, a compatibility update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel.

BatchOutput automates printing and exporting of multiple documents to PDF, and allows to carry out powerful professional PDF production directly from Excel. In addition to batch printing the software brings advanced PDF creation options right to the user's fingertips. Version 2.3.3 makes BatchOutput XLS compatible with macOS 10.12 Sierra.

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for US$39.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com), as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.6 and higher and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 or 2016.