MegaSeg 6.0.1 for macOS improves support for Apple Music Tracks

Fidelity Media has released MegaSeg 6.0.1 (http://www.megaseg.com), an upgrade to the radio automation and DJ mixing system for macOS Sierra. The features over 30 bug fixes and improvements, including better support for Apple Music tracks, new global search shortcut, a superior rotation shuffle method, scaled album artwork progress rings, and various speed optimizations.

MegaSeg is available in two editions. The $99 DJ edition focuses on core live mixing features with visual beat syncing via multitouch gestures, multiple outputs for headphone preview, MIDI control, automatic volume, advanced categorization, track logging, and integrated iTunes playlists. MegaSeg Pro ($199) adds video playback with ambient visuals, hot keys for triggering sound effects, automated music scheduling, advertisement messaging events, rules for applying artist separations, request lists with reminder notes, and more advanced features for professional DJs and VJs, radio stations, and hospitality businesses such as restaurants and retail.

Older versions of MegaSeg DJ and Pro editions can be upgraded for $29 and $69, respectively. MegaSeg is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.6 and higher.