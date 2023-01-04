Henge Docks debuts the Clique 2 for the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2

Henge Docks (www.hengedocks.com) has announced the Clique², designed to unite the Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into a single, streamlined device. With its laser-cut aluminum chassis, it secures the devices in place, allowing you to retain full functionality on both a desktop surface and in your lap.



An open design enables access to the charging ports and power switches, making it easy to interact with the rear of the devices while docked in Clique2. Lightning ports remain fully accessible so devices can stay charged while docked. Clique2 is also configurable for right or left handed use, relying on a fitted tray and reusable attachment surface to secure the keyboard and trackpad in place.



The Clique2 is currently available for purchase for $59. Henge Docks also sells the Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 alongside the Clique2 so users can conveniently purchase the entire bundle at once.