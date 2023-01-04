iPhone and iPad backup software TouchCopy updated to support iOS 10.2

The developers at Wide Angle Software have announced an update to TouchCopy 16 (http://tinyurl.com/o77s96d), adding support for devices using the iOS 10.2 release.

It’s an app that enables users to backup all content from their iPhone and iPad to a Mac or a PC. TouchCopy backups include content not normally included in iTunes and iCloud backups, such as music, playlists and iBooks.

A demo is available for download. TouchCopy works with all iPhones, iPods, and iPads. A 12-month software license retails for $29.95, while a lifetime license for two computers is $39.95.