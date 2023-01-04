BBEdit revved to version 11.6.3

Bare Bones Software (www.barebones.com) has rolled out BBEdit 11.6.3, a recommended update to its professional strength text and code editor, available free of charge to all BBEdit 11 customers.

Version 11.6.3 contains fixes for reported issues, as well as refinements to new features that were added in BBEdit 11.6. The BBEdit update also maintains the recently introduced evaluation model in which the full, complete feature set is available for the first 30 days of use.

At the end of the 30-day evaluation period, the permanently functional feature set changes to include BBEdit’s editing capabilities, but not its web authoring tools or

other exclusive features. BBEdit requires macOS 10.9.5 or higher. Registration is US$49.99 for new users.