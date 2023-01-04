AppYogi introduces TransData - Network Data Transfer Rate 1.0 for macOS

AppYogi Software (www.appyogi.com) has introduced TransData - Network Data Transfer Rate 1.0, its new utility developed exclusively for macOS. It features a single-threaded algorithm to monitor the download and upload data speed of a personal computer network.

The menu bar app records and displays total data used with the interface of your Mac. It sports a floating widget that shows up/down data transfer rates with a micro view, as well as macro view with graphed data.

TransData requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs US$4.99 until Jan. 1, 2017, when the price will rise to $9.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.