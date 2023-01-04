Apple releases iOS 10.2 and tvOS 10.1

Apple has released iOS 10.2. It’s available as a free over-the-air update or as an iTunes download for all iOS 10 users.

iOS 10.2 adds the TV app, which is designed to offer a unified experience for discovering and accessing TV shows and movies from multiple apps on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It provides one place to access TV shows and movies, as well as a place to discover new content to watch.

Along with the TV app, Apple recently rolled out its Single Sign-On feature, allowing cable subscribers to sign in once with their cable credentials to access all live cable content available within various apps. Single Sign-On is available for Single Sign-On is currently available for CenturyLink Prism, DirecTV, Dish, GVTC, GTA, Hawaiian Telcom, Hotwire, Metrocast, Service Electric, and Sling TV. Both Single Sign-On and the TV app are available across multiple devices, including the Apple TV.

In iOS 10.2, emoji have been redesigned with more detail. Over 100 new emoji have been added, including new faces, food, animals, sports, and professions. The update also includes stability improvements and bug fixes.

Apple has also released tvOS 10.1 for the Apple TV. It includes the aforementioned TV app and single sign-on feature. The update is available via the Settings app.