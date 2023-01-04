AppDelete 4.3.1 optimized for macOS Sierra

Reggie Ashworth has announced AppDelete 4.3.1 an update to his application deletion utility for macOS.

Via drag and drop, it will uninstall anything along with all of the associated items. The latest version has been optimized for macOS Sierra. It also adds a new icon and graphics, a new App Reset Tool, and a new Clear Logs too.

AppDelete 4.3.1 requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It costs $7.99 for a single-user license. Upgrades from version 2.x and 3.x are $3.99. A demo is available at the product website (http://www.reggieashworth.com/appdelete).