Maintain serves up Cocktail 9.4.1 (El Capitan Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 9.4.1 (El Capitan Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running OS X El Capitan 10.11.

Cocktail (http://cocktail.maintain.se) is a general purpose utility for OS X that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. Version 9.4.1:

° Adds the ability to customize the layout;

° Addresses an issue in which Cocktail may fail to display a Time Machine log;

° Addresses an issue in which Cocktail may fail to delete items from encrypted disk images;

° Resolves a number of other issues discovered in the previous release.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and is available for purchase from the Maintain website. When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.