Affinity developer Serif has today rolled out version 2.5 of its creative suite–Affinity Photo, vector graphic design software Affinity Designer and page layout software Affinity Publisher–for Mac, Windows, and iPad.

New features include variable font support and a new Stroke Width tool. Available alongside the Pencil Tool in Affinity Designer’s toolbar, the new Stroke Width Tool gives users an on-document way of editing the pressure profile of any curve. Further improvements to the Pencil Tool include a new curve-smoothing algorithm which gives better, smoother results overall.

In all apps, a new QR Code Tool is now available from the shapes flyout in the toolbar, making it easy to add a QR code to documents.

Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher are available now as individual purchases or all together under the Affinity Universal License. There’s no ongoing subscription. For more information go to https://affinity.serif.com. Affinity 2.5 is free to download for existing users.

