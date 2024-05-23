Kyle MacLachlan (“Fallout”), Fiona Shaw (“IF”) and Edmund Donovan (“Civil War”) have signed on for roles in Echo Valley, Apple Original Films’ thriller from director Michael Pearce (“Beast”), which is led by Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson, reports Deadline.

Written by Brad Ingelsby (“Mare of Easttown”), the film centers on Kate Garretson (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, 22 secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Late one night, her wayward daughter, Claire (Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling.

According to Deadline, MacLachlan plays Kate’s ex-husband, Richard Garrett, a successful attorney from an old-money Main Line family. He has a new family and regards his drug-addicted daughter Claire as a self-destructive money pit.

Shaw portrays Jessie Oliver, a tough-as-nails horse trainer and Kate’s lifelong friend who is a steadfast source of emotional support. Donovan is Ryan, a hapless young addict with no impulse control and no moral compass. He and Claire become involved in a network of lies that quickly ensnares Claire’s financially-strapped mother. As previously announced, Gleeson plays Jackie, a local criminal who forces himself into Kate’s life, disrupting her quiet existence with secrets about her family.

