Apple fell off the top-five chart of smartphone sales in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone maker is now in sixth place, behind Samsung, Tecno, Transsion, Infinix, and Xiaomi. According to Counterpoint, the iPhone 15 series’ performance in the MEA region has been mediocre, while the economic hit in Israel has affected Apple the most, as the country is traditionally the company’s third-largest market in the region, behind Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Overall, however, smartphone growth in the region increased 6% year-over-year in quarter one. The macroeconomic situation continued to improve with inflation rates moderating, according to Counterpoint.

