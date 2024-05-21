Apple has released tvOS 17.5.1, a maintenance update with an important bug fix.
According to Apple’s release notes, this update “addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV set-top box.”
To install tvOS 17.5.1 Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.5.1 automatically.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today