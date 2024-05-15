Apple’s new iPad Pros and iPad Airs are now shipping. And according to new data from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), current iPad owners have been waiting for such new models.

The research says that buyers of new iPads in the past three years have waited progressively longer to replace their old iPads. CIRP asked new iPad buyers who are upgrading from another iPad how long they had their previous iPad. Since 2022, the age of that previous iPad has increased steadily.

In the most recent 12-month period, almost two-thirds of new iPad buyers that already owned an iPad had that prior tablet for two years or more. That’s up from 2022 when about half of those buyers had their old iPad for two years or more.

