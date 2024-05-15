Birdeye, — a reputation, social media and customer experience platform for local businesses — has announced an integration with Apple Business Connect application programing interface (API).

Apple Business Connect is a free tool that allows local businesses of all sizes to claim their locations with Apple and customize the way their business information appears to Apple users across Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps.

Through the integration, Birdeye’s community of over 150,000 local businesses gain control to claim and manage their business profiles on Apple across numerous locations at scale and with ease from within the Birdeye platform, according to Birdeye President Dave Lehman. What’s more, Birdeye’s integration offers features to enhance profiles with captivating images, foster engagement via Custom Action Links, and entice customers with compelling offers and incentives through Showcases, he adds.

The integration with Apple Business Connect API is available as part of the Birdeye Listings product, which enables local businesses to create and manage accurate business listings across hundreds of sites and online directories.

To learn about how Birdeye helps local businesses and brands connect with users across Apple Maps, Wallet, Siri, Messages and other apps, visit www.birdeye.com. You can get started by registering here for a free Apple Business Connect account.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related