Apple TV+s “Sugar” and “Dark Matter” are among the most watched streaming TV movies and shows for the week of May 2-8, as determined by the Reelgood streaming guide.

“Sugar” is number seven on the list. That’s down from number six a week ago. In its debut week, “Dark Matter” arrives at number 10. With “Argylle” dropping out of the top 10, Apple TV+ has no movies in Reelgood’s “Top 10 Most-Watched Movies” list.

