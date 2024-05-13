Apple News+ has introduced Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and a new Offline Mode that automatically provides recent and personalized News content for subscribers when they’re not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Both features are available with iOS 17.5 or later for News+ subscribers.

“We’re always working to improve the experience for our News+ subscribers,” says Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “Our new daily word game Quartiles is a fun addition to our popular crossword offerings. And Offline Mode makes it easy to access the hundreds of magazines, newspapers, narrated articles, and more included in a News+ subscription — no matter where you are.”

Quartiles challenges players to form words by selecting tiles containing two to four letters, and users collect points based on word length. New puzzles are available each day, and players can also choose to share a Quartiles puzzle with other News+ subscribers.

Quartiles is the latest addition to the Puzzles collection available to News+ subscribers. With iOS 17, Apple introduced a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle for News+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. News+ subscribers can also access a new Puzzles Scoreboard to see personalized stats and streaks for each puzzle, including their solve rate and their longest streak.

Apple News+ subscribers can now enjoy Offline Mode on iPhone and iPad to automatically download Top Stories, Apple News Today audio briefings, full magazine issues and narrated articles from News+ publishers, and puzzles to access later, without Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. When the device is back online, downloaded content will automatically refresh, and downloads will be optimized to maximize space on the device.

