Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 6-10.

° In a tweet, analyst Ross Young says under-panel Face ID many not arrive on Apple’s smartphone line-up until the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in 2026.

° Apple is again rumored to be working on a Mac/iPad hybrid with a foldable display.

° Tablet sales have increased slightly, and iPad sales are predicted to shoot up this year.

° The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone in quarter one.

° Apple canned its long-in-the-works Apple Car project in February, but a new rumor suggests it might not be entirely dead.

° Apple has announced the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip.

° Apple has unveiled Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing.

° Final Cut Pro gets a Live Multicam feature on the iPad and new AI features on the Mac.

° Apple has announced a new iPad Pro with M4 chip, Apple Pencil Pro, and a new Magic Keyboard.

° The TrendForce research group predicts that Apple will ship between 4.5 million and 5 million units of the new iPad Pro, thanks in part to the tandem OLED displays.

