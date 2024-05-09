OtterBox has announced a new case design for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch. The Statement Series Studio is designed with the working professional in mind, the company says.

“Statement Series Studio for the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air devices is one of our most technically complex cases ever,” says OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. “This is the first time we’ve offered Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro and iPad Air devices, and I’m so proud of the engineering that went into the design.”

The Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch sports an adjustable stand that glides to the ideal angle for typing, drawing or viewing. The protective design features a soft, resilient fabric finish. The folio of the case detaches, saving space when you’re working and snaps back into place to defend the display while commuting. It also provides a space to park and power your Apple Pencil.

The OtterBox Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and coming soon to otterbox.com. However, all were listed as “Out of Stock” with no prices listed as I posted this article.

