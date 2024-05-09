U.S. smartphone shipments declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2024, the sixth consecutive quarter showing an annual decline, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung’s market share grew to 31%, its highest Q1 share since Q1 2020. Apple’s market share remained flat at 52% in Q1 2024.

Apple now has 52% of the U.S. smartphone market. That’s the same as in Q1 of 2023.

Low-end shipments declined as carriers pushed for deeper 5G smartphone penetration, according to Counterpoint.

