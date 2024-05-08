The new science-fiction thriller “Dark Matter,” starring Joel Edgerton alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Based on the book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, the new nine-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on May 8, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 26, 2024.

Here’s how the series is described: The series follows Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

