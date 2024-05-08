Plugable has announced two new products—a port expansion for iMac users with the AD-6IN1, and a 2.5GbpsEthernet and charging solution for port-limited laptop users with the USBC-2500PD.

Here is how CEO Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy describes the products:

The AD-6IN1, a USB-C hub designed specifically for Apple’s 24” iMac PCs, is Plugable’s first iMac-exclusive product, bringing convenience and versatility to the all-in-one desktop computer. Also being announced is the USBC-E2500PD, an enhanced version of Plugable’s popular USBC-E2500 Ethernet adapter offering users lightning-fast Ethernet connectivity of up to 2.5Gbps, and pass-through power delivery to keep their laptops charged.

The AD-6IN1 is available now on Amazon for $39.95 with a 15% off Prime Exclusive Discount. For business purchases, see direct buying options for the iMac hub at Plugable.com/AD-6IN1.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related