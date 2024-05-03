Good news for the iPad: after more than two years of decline, worldwide tablet shipments posted modest year-over-year growth of 0.5% in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24), totaling 30.8 million units, according to preliminary data from IDC.

Apple faced a bit of a lull last year due to the poor economy and the absence of new models and declined 8.5% year-over-year, notes the research group. The company has focused on clearing out inventory of older models prior to the expected launch of new models very soon.

Apple managed to hold the number one position in global tablet sales with 9.9 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2024. Samsung ranked second with shipments of 6.7 million units in quarter one of 2024, which was a year-over-year decline of 5.8%.

In discussing Apple’s second quarter financial results, Chief Financial Officer says iPad sales are expect to grow by double digits this year.

That growth should start next week. As previously reported, Apple will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. (Pacific) with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. It’s dubbed “Let Loose” and shows an illustrated Apple Pencil.

Based on previous speculation and rumors, you can count on seeing new iPad Pros, new iPad Airs, a third generation Apple Pencil, and more. For example, a bigger Air is expected, and the Pro models are almost certain to get OLED displays.

Analyst Ross Young says the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will sport a mini-LED display akin to that of the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Currently, the iPad Air is only available in a 10.9-inch version with a LCD panel. The mini-display tech would offer increased brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, an increased contrast ratio, and more.

The next iPad Pro will almost certainly sport an OLED display. It’s likely to be a hybrid OLED display made with a combination of flexible and rigid materials. This could mean the updated iPad Pros would be even thinner and lighter design than current models.

A new Magic Keyboard is also likely. Look for it to have a sturdier frame made from aluminum, which will allow the ‌iPad‌ to more closely resemble a laptop.

What new features might an Apple Pencil 3 include? Previous rumors have suggested the following:

° New sensors for more haptic feedback features, including the ability to response to squeezes;

° The tip of the Apple Pencil could have new tech that supports additional features or more accurate drawing accuracy.

° Support for a rolling gesture that would allow you to zoom in on the iPad.

° A pivotal end that allows for rolling and sliding gestures.

