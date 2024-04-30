Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple has began informing early Apple Card customers that their physical titanium cards are set to expire this summer, with replacements to be sent in the near future. Customers who signed up for the ‌Apple Card‌ in August 2019, when the ‌Apple Card‌ launched, will be receiving the notice.

° From AppleInsider: Investment analyst firm TD Cowen is predicting that Apple’s next earnings call will show little growth, but says forthcoming AI features could prove significant.

° From 9to5Mac: Mercedes-Benz has bailed on next-generation CarPlay support.

° From China Observer: Footage of a Foxconn industrial park in Nanning is shown to be deserted since operations went overseas.

° From Wired: European iPhone owners are being shown a new pop-up screen listing alternatives to the Safari browser. The developers of the browsers shown on that screen are torn about the user experience.

° From The MacObserver:The Delta Emulator will soon be available on iPad. The app is in final stages of testing.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio explore the implications of Roku’s increased TV advertising and their new add display method.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related