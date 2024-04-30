Latch, Inc., soon to be Door.com, has announced its new M3 Retrofit Lock, which is designed to retrofit common mortise locks from Schlage, Sargent, Corbin, Marks, and Best.

Mortise locks are a commonly used locking system in multi-family properties, which makes the M3 an efficient way for owners to seamlessly upgrade their resident experience and drive Net Operating Income (NOI). The new M3 joins Latch’s suite of locks, access control solutions, and building monitoring systems that help Latch customers deliver value to their residents and generate more NOI.

Building on the foundation of Latch’s original Latch M Lock, the M3 installs into the door for added security and fits the pre-existing holes of locks from the five most common mortise lock brands, eliminating the need for extensive and costly modifications, according to Chief Doorman Jamie Siminoff. The M3 automatically locks when the door closes and can be unlocked with the Latch App, a keycard, a door code, or an Apple Watch for ease of access.

The M3 Retrofit Lock is now available for pre-order and is expected to begin shipping later this year.

