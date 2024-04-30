Incase has announced the return of the ICON mobile case that’s now available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in either Woolenex Graphite or Brown Pebbled Leather.

The Incase ICON case is available exclusively in Verizon stores and Verizon.com for US$59.99. It boasts a textured Woolenex co-mold inlay with a wrap-around protective bumper for up to eight-feet drop-tested protection. And its built for MagSafe and MagSafe accessories with built-in magnets, plus raised edge screen protection and press-fit buttons.

