Canadian indie drama “A Hundred Lies” will premiere on June 7th on Apple TV+ with limited theatrical releases in Toronto, Hamilton, and Los Angeles preceding the digital release date, reports Deadline.

Directed by Rouzbeh Heydari (“Neon Lights”), the suspense film features an ensemble cast, including Rob Raco (“Riverdale”), Dana Abraham (“Neon Lights”), Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny and Georgia”), Brandon McKnight (“The Flash”), Stephen Tracey (“Good Sam”), Jessica Amlee (“Heartland”), and Michael Xavier (“Northern Rescue”).

Heres how the film is described: A Hundred Lies is set in the backdrop of the Toronto music scene and will follow Rob Raco’s Ricky, a faded star aiming for a career resurgence with the aid of underground producer Terrence (McKnight) and aspiring manager Damien (Abraham). Lead Raco also wrote lyrics featured in the film’s original soundtrack, which features performances by Raco, Humberley Gonzales, and Toronto musician K.Forest.

