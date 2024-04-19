Elgato has announced Neo, a hardware line that “merges high-end performance with plug-and-play simplicity.”

In total, Neo has introduced five new products—a microphone, webcam, LED light, capture card, and Stream Deck. The company says all five are designed to make activities like video calls and livestreams easier, working seamlessly on almost any system, including laptops and iPads.

Prices range from US$89.99 to $119.99. You can find details about the lineup here.

