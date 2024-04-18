Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Phil Schiller has told a court in an antitrust case that he doesn’t know for sure whether the App Store is profitable, and never considered the return on investment when launching it.

° From Geeky Gadgets: Apple’s upcoming M4 Extreme chip, codenamed Hydra, has the potential to combine two Ultra chips using the Ultra Fusion technology.

° From The MacObserver: WhatsApp is working on a new pin channels feature for iOS to let users pin their preferred channels at the top of the list.

° From Cult of Mac: The M4 Mac processor is coming just a year after M3. Apple’s goal to release new M series processors annually is ambitious but achievable.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related