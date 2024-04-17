As noted by MacRumors, Apple will launch its next Apple Watch activity challenge on Saturday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer, with the activity recorded through the Workout app or an app that adds information to the Health app.

Earth Day 2024 is on Monday, April 22. The day demonstrates support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

