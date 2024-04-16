With Earth Day 2024 fast approaching, Apple has added a banner to its website that reminds customers they can recycle their Apple devices “for free” with the company’s recycling partners.

To start the process go to Apple’s trade-in page. You’ll be able to submit a form to receive a prepaid shipping label for your devices.

“This Earth Day, let’s put your used device to good use,” Apple says. “You can trade it in and get credit toward your next purchase. Or if it’s not eligible, we’ll recycle it for free.”

Earth Day 2024 is on Monday, April 22. The day demonstrates support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

